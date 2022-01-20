V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by William Blair

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

NYSE:VFC opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

