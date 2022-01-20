V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE VFC traded down $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $66.63. 6,369,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

