V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
NYSE VFC traded down $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $66.63. 6,369,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.
In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
