V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

V.F. (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

VFC stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

