Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Valero Energy by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

