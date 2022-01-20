Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 4,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 52,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALN. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

