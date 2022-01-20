VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

GDXJ opened at $42.89 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

