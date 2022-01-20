Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.33

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.33 and last traded at $91.33, with a volume of 11140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

