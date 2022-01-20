Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $164.38

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.38 and last traded at $164.41, with a volume of 11923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.