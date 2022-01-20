Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.81. 5,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

