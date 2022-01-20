Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234,297.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

