Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.65

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.65 and last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 18699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.