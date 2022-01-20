Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Cut by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after buying an additional 130,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

