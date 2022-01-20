Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.