Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Verge has a market capitalization of $190.16 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00320139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,493,781,838 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

