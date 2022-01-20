Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,302.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

