VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.33. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

