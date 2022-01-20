Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

VRSK stock opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.59. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

