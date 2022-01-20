Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
VRSK stock opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.59. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.