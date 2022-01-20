Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.56. Vertex shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,094 shares traded.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

