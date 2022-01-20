Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lowered by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.