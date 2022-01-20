Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $5,205.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00329195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

