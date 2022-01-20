Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Victoria Gold stock opened at 15.16 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 10.90 and a 52 week high of 22.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of 16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market cap of $949.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

