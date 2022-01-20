Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISEE opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

