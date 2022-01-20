Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Miller Industries worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $378.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

