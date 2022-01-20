Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,990 shares of company stock valued at $925,222. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

