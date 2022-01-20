Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,554. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.