Vidulum Price Reaches $0.41 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $11,960.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

