Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 62,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 79,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The stock has a market cap of $189.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

