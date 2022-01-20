Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,716,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

