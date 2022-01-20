Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after buying an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at $5,846,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 427,122 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

