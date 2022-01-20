Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

NYSE V traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $218.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $420.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

