Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,418.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,421.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

