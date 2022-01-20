Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 860,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,498. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.