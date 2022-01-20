Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.97

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 1203153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

