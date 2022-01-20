Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 189,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Walmart by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

WMT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.44. 143,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

