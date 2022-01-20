WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $339.08

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.08 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.71). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.64), with a volume of 66,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £207.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.48.

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

