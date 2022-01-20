Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $313.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco have outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given strength in the e-commerce business. The company is aggressively leveraging technology platforms to better serve and protect customers, as well as employees. In addition to these, its business banks on accretive acquisitions and focuses on enhancing shareholder value. Moreover, the company has been adjusting business per the needs of customers, reducing costs in affected markets and improving efficiency. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, any upward price pressure on raw materials may pressurize the company’s margins and competitive pressures could result in price erosion or reduction in market acceptance.”

NYSE:WSO opened at $292.65 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

