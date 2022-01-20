Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
