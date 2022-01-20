We Are One Seven LLC Sells 612 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $217.29 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

