Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC):

1/20/2022 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $62.00.

1/18/2022 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $59.00.

1/10/2022 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/3/2022 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/31/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/27/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/24/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/14/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/10/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/9/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

11/29/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $55.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

