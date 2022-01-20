Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baxter International (BAX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baxter International (NYSE: BAX):

1/17/2022 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter saw strong performance across all of its business units in third-quarter 2021. Solid geographical performances are also encouraging. Regulatory approvals, product launches and buyouts are primary highlights. Expansion in both margins fuels further optimism. Potential in acute therapies, surgical portfolio and renal-care space are promising. A robust product portfolio is impressive. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Baxter’s third quarter results were better than expected. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is concerning. Surge in infections due to the Delta variant dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown on new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months.”

1/7/2022 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

1/7/2022 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BAX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $85.99. 2,504,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,291. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

