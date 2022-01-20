Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Argus

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by Argus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

NYSE WFC opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

