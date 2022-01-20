Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

