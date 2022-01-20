Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GDO opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $18.72.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
