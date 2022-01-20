Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

GDO opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.