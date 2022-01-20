Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HYI opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

