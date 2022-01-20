Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE WEA opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
