WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.27 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

