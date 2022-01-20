Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,124,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.