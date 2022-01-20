Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,072 ($41.92) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,999.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,123.95. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

