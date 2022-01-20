Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,072 ($41.92) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,999.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,123.95. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.88). The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
