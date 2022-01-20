Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

