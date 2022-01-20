William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $19,528,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $12,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $9,902,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

